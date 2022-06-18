Centric Wealth Management Purchases 316 Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Centric Wealth Management increased its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services were worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,762,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,267,000 after buying an additional 208,276 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 204.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,708,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,397,000 after buying an additional 1,819,550 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,104,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,809,000 after buying an additional 137,866 shares during the period. Abrams Bison Investments LLC lifted its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC now owns 1,740,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,416,000 after buying an additional 173,800 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,399,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,370,000 after buying an additional 533,816 shares during the period. 47.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $43.60 to $53.30 in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.83.

Shares of NYSE:ZIM traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,148,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,346,728. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.33. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $33.71 and a fifty-two week high of $91.23.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $14.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.65 by $1.54. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 167.57% and a net margin of 45.36%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 40.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $2.85 dividend. This represents a $11.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 22.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s payout ratio is 23.80%.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

