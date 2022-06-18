Centric Wealth Management Invests $5.71 Million in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Centric Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 114,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,707,000. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up about 1.8% of Centric Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

COWZ stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,547,062 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.12.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.