Centric Wealth Management Has $1.60 Million Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Centric Wealth Management grew its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,821 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in CVS Health by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,810,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,860,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,168 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in CVS Health by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,821,477 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,870,096,000 after purchasing an additional 414,724 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,099,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,273,690,000 after purchasing an additional 408,181 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 14,514,784 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,497,345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,346,805,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 5,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total transaction of $559,726.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,780,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,562,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,659 shares of company stock valued at $7,882,993 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.05.

Shares of CVS stock traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.66. The stock had a trading volume of 8,393,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,550,641. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $79.33 and a one year high of $111.25. The firm has a market cap of $116.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.78.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

