Centric Wealth Management Grows Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Centric Wealth Management lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,780 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,809,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,698,654,000 after purchasing an additional 49,098 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,103,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,380,057,000 after buying an additional 274,795 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,541,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,679,600,000 after buying an additional 147,938 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,712,847 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $924,658,000 after buying an additional 101,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,456,219 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $679,632,000 after buying an additional 133,655 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $91,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $142.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.00.

TROW stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.68. The company had a trading volume of 3,052,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,528. The firm has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.34. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.72 and a 1-year high of $224.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.19.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.83%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

