Centric Wealth Management Boosts Stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Centric Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,882 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Cleveland-Cliffs makes up approximately 0.8% of Centric Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $2,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Shares of CLF stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,317,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,079,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.34. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.81 and a 1-year high of $34.04.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 78.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.32 per share, for a total transaction of $105,280.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,771,261.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 28,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $650,828.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 156,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,629,238.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 13,100 shares of company stock valued at $330,358 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CLF shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.