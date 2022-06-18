Centric Wealth Management Boosts Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Centric Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,431 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the quarter. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Mason & Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth about $4,675,000. BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 39,983 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $4,062,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,737,000. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Best Buy to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $134.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.06.

In other Best Buy news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 44,619 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $3,599,860.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 319,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,793,476.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.60 per share, with a total value of $19,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 20,464,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,938,459.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 97,910 shares of company stock valued at $8,490,982 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BBY traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.51. 8,384,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,500,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.18. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.66 and a 52 week high of $141.97.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 63.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 39.07%.

About Best Buy (Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.