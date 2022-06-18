Centric Swap Hits Market Cap of $201,579.48 (CNS)

Centric Swap (CNS) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 18th. One Centric Swap coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Centric Swap has a total market capitalization of $201,579.48 and approximately $1.38 million worth of Centric Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Centric Swap has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 98% against the dollar and now trades at $317.53 or 0.01680972 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 58.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.47 or 0.00134821 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005287 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00097124 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002433 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00014038 BTC.

About Centric Swap

Centric Swap’s total supply is 159,158,246,060 coins and its circulating supply is 7,342,691,560 coins. Centric Swap’s official Twitter account is @JoinCentricApp

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Centric Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centric Swap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centric Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

