Central Securities (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Sets New 1-Year Low at $33.83

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $33.83 and last traded at $33.83, with a volume of 200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.24.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CET. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Central Securities by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Central Securities in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Central Securities in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Stolper Co bought a new position in shares of Central Securities in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Securities in the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

