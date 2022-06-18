Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of CETX opened at $0.30 on Thursday. Cemtrex has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CETX. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cemtrex by 703.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 64,256 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cemtrex in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Cemtrex by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 70,834 shares during the last quarter. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.

