Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC cut its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,291 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar accounts for 1.8% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its stake in Caterpillar by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 3,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $219.82 per share, with a total value of $131,892.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,153.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total value of $590,356.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,577 shares of company stock worth $2,663,056. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.71.

Shares of CAT traded down $2.15 on Friday, reaching $192.64. The stock had a trading volume of 7,226,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,728,528. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $214.38 and a 200 day moving average of $210.61. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.67 and a twelve month high of $237.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.22%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

