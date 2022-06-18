Cartesi (CTSI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $84.04 Million

Cartesi (CTSI) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 17th. In the last seven days, Cartesi has traded down 40.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Cartesi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000720 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cartesi has a market cap of $84.04 million and approximately $9.92 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 93.7% against the dollar and now trades at $887.52 or 0.04343209 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.93 or 0.00317740 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004888 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00092389 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002381 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001562 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00013106 BTC.

Cartesi’s launch date was April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 570,926,271 coins. The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cartesi’s official website is cartesi.io . The official message board for Cartesi is medium.com/cartesi . Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain. The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cartesi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cartesi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

