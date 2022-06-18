CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.09.

A number of research firms recently commented on CARG. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on CarGurus from $56.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on CarGurus from $52.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on CarGurus from $44.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on CarGurus from $63.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on CarGurus from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of CARG opened at $22.52 on Friday. CarGurus has a 12-month low of $20.15 and a 12-month high of $50.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.09.

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $430.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.66 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CarGurus will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $417,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 403,403 shares in the company, valued at $16,838,041.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scot Christopher Fredo sold 2,269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $101,083.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 123,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,516,270.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,230 shares of company stock valued at $542,701. 14.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CARG. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 12,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in CarGurus by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in CarGurus by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in CarGurus by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in CarGurus by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 82,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

