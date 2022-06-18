CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

MTBC has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on CareCloud from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of CareCloud in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered CareCloud from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.50.

Get CareCloud alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MTBC opened at $3.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.77 million, a PE ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.01. CareCloud has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $9.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.31.

CareCloud ( NASDAQ:MTBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.08. CareCloud had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $35.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Analysts predict that CareCloud will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTBC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of CareCloud during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CareCloud by 157.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareCloud during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareCloud during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CareCloud by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

About CareCloud (Get Rating)

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.