Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.22

Shares of Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$4.22 and last traded at C$4.37, with a volume of 907411 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.60.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Capstone Copper from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. National Bank Financial cut Capstone Copper from an “outperform spec overweight” rating to a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.85.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.64. The firm has a market cap of C$3.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$5.35 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.93.
In other Capstone Copper news, Senior Officer Bradley Mercer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.02, for a total transaction of C$100,306.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,696 shares in the company, valued at C$500,005.35.
Capstone Copper Company Profile (TSE:CS)
Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.
