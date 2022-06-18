Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.22

Shares of Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$4.22 and last traded at C$4.37, with a volume of 907411 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.60.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Capstone Copper from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. National Bank Financial cut Capstone Copper from an “outperform spec overweight” rating to a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.85.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.64. The firm has a market cap of C$3.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$5.35 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.93.

Capstone Copper ( TSE:CS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The mining company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$339.59 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Capstone Copper Corp. will post 0.7069197 EPS for the current year.

In other Capstone Copper news, Senior Officer Bradley Mercer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.02, for a total transaction of C$100,306.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,696 shares in the company, valued at C$500,005.35.

Capstone Copper Company Profile (TSE:CS)

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.

