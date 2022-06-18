Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Somerset Trust Co

Somerset Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $191,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 98,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,984,000 after purchasing an additional 7,808 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 4,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 4,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 66,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,837,000 after acquiring an additional 21,744 shares during the period. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Shares of COF stock traded up $5.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.26. 10,006,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,509,630. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.54 and a fifty-two week high of $177.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $42.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.44.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.23. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 34.71%. The business had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 9.44%.

In related news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,813,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,337 shares in the company, valued at $8,542,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on COF shares. Robert W. Baird raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research cut Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.23.

Capital One Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.