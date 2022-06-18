Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

NYSE CANF opened at $0.86 on Tuesday. Can-Fite BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $2.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.95. The stock has a market cap of $23.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.86.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 132.72% and a negative net margin of 1,447.36%. The business had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. Equities analysts expect that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

