Camber Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.49. Camber Energy shares last traded at $0.48, with a volume of 20,376,178 shares.

Get Camber Energy alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Camber Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Camber Energy by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,003 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 20,842 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Camber Energy by 6.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 453,277 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 25,974 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Camber Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Camber Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,078,129 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 34,270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Camber Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI)

Camber Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Kansas, Missouri; Louisiana; and Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its total estimated proved producing reserves consists of approximately 73,800 barrels of oil equivalent, including 48,400 barrels were crude oil and NGL reserves, and 152,400 thousand cubic feet were natural gas reserves.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Camber Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camber Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.