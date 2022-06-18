Camber Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.49. Camber Energy shares last traded at $0.48, with a volume of 20,376,178 shares.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Camber Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Camber Energy by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,003 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 20,842 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Camber Energy by 6.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 453,277 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 25,974 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Camber Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Camber Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,078,129 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 34,270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.
Camber Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Camber Energy (CEI)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Receive News & Ratings for Camber Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camber Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.