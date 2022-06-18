Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at Truist Financial

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cadence Bank from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Bank currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.25.

Get Cadence Bank alerts:

CADE stock opened at $23.46 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.94. Cadence Bank has a 12 month low of $22.89 and a 12 month high of $34.24. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The business had revenue of $440.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.57 million. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 10.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cadence Bank will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.16%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 61.4% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 159,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after acquiring an additional 60,801 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 25.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,033,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,249,000 after acquiring an additional 206,698 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 4.9% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 68,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank in the first quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 19.1% in the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 73,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 11,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Bank (Get Rating)

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.