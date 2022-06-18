Cacti Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Cacti Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 878,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Corning makes up approximately 2.5% of Cacti Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Cacti Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Corning worth $32,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 75.2% during the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 18,457 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 7,921 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 12.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 38,334 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 4,262 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 1,685.8% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 17,090 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 16,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 16.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 420,677 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,350,000 after acquiring an additional 60,341 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Corning news, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $76,715.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $454,050.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Corning stock opened at $31.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $43.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.72 and its 200 day moving average is $37.08.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. Corning had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.40%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GLW. Barclays downgraded Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.20.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

