Cacti Asset Management LLC Makes New $614,000 Investment in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Cacti Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mathes Company Inc. bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,930,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $105.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $81.65 and a 52 week high of $122.16.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.67% and a net margin of 33.16%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVO. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 585.00 to 780.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 875.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $655.40.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile (Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.