Cacti Asset Management LLC Has $30.81 Million Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Cacti Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 834,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the quarter. FOX comprises approximately 2.4% of Cacti Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Cacti Asset Management LLC owned about 0.15% of FOX worth $30,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in FOX during the 4th quarter worth $106,325,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in FOX in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,661,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in FOX by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,623,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,914,000 after acquiring an additional 688,278 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of FOX by 1,090.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 632,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,659,000 after buying an additional 578,935 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of FOX by 38.9% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,856,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,906,000 after buying an additional 520,281 shares during the period. 23.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOX stock opened at $29.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.36. Fox Co. has a one year low of $28.96 and a one year high of $40.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.56 and its 200 day moving average is $35.04.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 8.33%.

Separately, Wolfe Research downgraded FOX to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.33.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

