Cacti Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Cacti Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,653,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,330,000 after buying an additional 179,049 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,464,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,982,000 after purchasing an additional 45,842 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,383,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,428,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,036,000 after purchasing an additional 82,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,417,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,761,000 after acquiring an additional 75,538 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cowen upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $655.40.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $105.58 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $81.65 and a 52-week high of $122.16.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.67% and a net margin of 33.16%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

