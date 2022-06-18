Cacti Asset Management LLC Buys 12,100 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Cacti Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 281,131 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the quarter. Invesco accounts for about 0.5% of Cacti Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Cacti Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco worth $6,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Invesco by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Invesco by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,953 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Terry Vacheron bought 4,000 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.40 per share, for a total transaction of $69,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,110.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. bought 1,026,508 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.52 per share, with a total value of $22,090,452.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 6,559,197 shares of company stock worth $143,083,859 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IVZ opened at $16.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.91 and a 200-day moving average of $21.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.25. Invesco Ltd. has a 52-week low of $15.68 and a 52-week high of $27.70.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 13.70%. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. This is an increase from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Invesco’s payout ratio is 26.32%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IVZ shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Invesco from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.40.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

