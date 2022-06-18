Burger Swap (BURGER) Price Up 22.3% Over Last Week

Burger Swap (BURGER) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. Over the last week, Burger Swap has traded up 22.3% against the dollar. One Burger Swap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.73 or 0.00002329 BTC on exchanges. Burger Swap has a total market capitalization of $15.16 million and approximately $15.14 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Burger Swap Profile

Burger Swap is a coin. Burger Swap’s total supply is 17,804,215 coins and its circulating supply is 20,624,801 coins. Burger Swap’s official Twitter account is @burger_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Burger Swap is burgerswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BurgerSwap emphasizes the concept of a “democratized decentralized exchange”, which mean that governance is not optional but mandatory. The users make the rules. Users of BurgerSwap can actually vote to change parameters of the exchange, including trading fees, staking rewards, mining speed, etc. And what’s more, users can only get staking rewards if they participate in voting. “

Burger Swap Coin Trading

