Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Downgraded by Cheuvreux

Cheuvreux lowered shares of Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have GBX 1,650 ($20.03) price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BURBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,280 ($27.67) to GBX 1,950 ($23.67) in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,960 ($23.79) to GBX 2,070 ($25.12) in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,000 ($24.27) to GBX 1,850 ($22.45) in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,836 ($22.28) to GBX 1,845 ($22.39) in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Burberry Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,667.74.

Shares of OTCMKTS BURBY opened at $19.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Burberry Group has a 52 week low of $18.18 and a 52 week high of $31.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.15 and its 200 day moving average is $22.64.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

