BSCPAD (BSCPAD) Market Capitalization Tops $14.34 Million

BSCPAD (BSCPAD) traded down 12.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. Over the last seven days, BSCPAD has traded 18.3% lower against the dollar. BSCPAD has a market capitalization of $14.34 million and $352,628.00 worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BSCPAD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000998 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BSCPAD alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $697.44 or 0.03843245 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005503 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 53.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00127672 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00099221 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002449 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00014697 BTC.

About BSCPAD

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,211,621 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad

According to CryptoCompare, “The BSC Launch Pad is a decentralized IDO platform for the Binance Smart Chain Network. BSCPad will empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity. “

BSCPAD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCPAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BSCPAD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BSCPAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BSCPAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BSCPAD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.