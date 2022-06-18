Brokerages Set Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Target Price at $162.29

Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty-one brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $162.29.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $145.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $118.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.38, for a total value of $244,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.69, for a total value of $251,972.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,822.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,309 shares of company stock worth $6,285,801. Company insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1,035.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 55.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $110.00 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications has a twelve month low of $79.03 and a twelve month high of $406.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of -0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.65.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 29.91%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.