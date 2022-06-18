Brokerages Set SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) PT at $18.20

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.20.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SITC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of SITE Centers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

SITE Centers stock opened at $13.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. SITE Centers has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $17.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.47.

SITE Centers ( NYSE:SITC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $131.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.07 million. SITE Centers had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 6.61%. SITE Centers’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that SITE Centers will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.12%.

In other SITE Centers news, CAO Christa A. Vesy sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total transaction of $590,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David R. Lukes sold 310,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total transaction of $5,156,122.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,164,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,319,270.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 355,297 shares of company stock valued at $5,900,632. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in SITE Centers during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in SITE Centers during the first quarter valued at $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the first quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

