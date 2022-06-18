Brokerages Set Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) PT at $108.83

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.83.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €90.00 ($93.75) to €105.00 ($109.38) in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Sanofi from €121.00 ($126.04) to €127.00 ($132.29) in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Sanofi from €118.00 ($122.92) to €119.00 ($123.96) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Sanofi from €96.00 ($100.00) to €105.00 ($109.38) in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

NASDAQ:SNY opened at $49.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.49. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $46.92 and a fifty-two week high of $58.10.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 25.34%. Research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a $1.7968 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 8.1% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 49.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 5,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 3.5% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sanofi by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. 12.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

