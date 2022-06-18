Brokerages Set Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Target Price at $23.50

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.50.

CLMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet lowered Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock opened at $10.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $803.37 million, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.15. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $17.43.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners ( NASDAQ:CLMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.82) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the first quarter worth $54,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the first quarter worth $77,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 9,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.

