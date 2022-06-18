Brokerages Set Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) PT at $6.23

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.23.

A number of research firms recently commented on BBVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.50 ($6.77) to €6.20 ($6.46) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.00 ($6.25) to €5.80 ($6.04) in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th.

NYSE:BBVA opened at $4.45 on Friday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 52 week low of $4.28 and a 52 week high of $7.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.11 and a 200 day moving average of $5.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.41.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.4% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 48,883,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,147,000 after buying an additional 2,522,954 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP grew its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 0.9% during the first quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 23,355,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,332,000 after buying an additional 204,443 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,299,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,225,000 after buying an additional 651,906 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 7.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,946,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,835,000 after buying an additional 414,352 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,784,932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,958,000 after buying an additional 325,303 shares during the period.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

