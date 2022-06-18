British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Bought by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $3,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BTI. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 43,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

NYSE:BTI traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,536,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,397,611. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.73. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $33.62 and a 12-month high of $47.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.85.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,600 ($43.69) to GBX 3,800 ($46.12) in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 4,200 ($50.98) to GBX 4,400 ($53.40) in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,100.00.

British American Tobacco Company Profile (Get Rating)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.