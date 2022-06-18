Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

BLIN stock opened at $1.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.85. Bridgeline Digital has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $14.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Get Bridgeline Digital alerts:

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 17.25% and a negative return on equity of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $4.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bridgeline Digital will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Roger E. Kahn acquired 23,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.17 per share, for a total transaction of $27,940.77. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,589 shares in the company, valued at $81,419.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 51,702 shares of company stock valued at $62,797. 6.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Bridgeline Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bridgeline Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bridgeline Digital by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,390 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 22,306 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bridgeline Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Bridgeline Digital by 535.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,432 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 136,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.08% of the company’s stock.

About Bridgeline Digital (Get Rating)

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgeline Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgeline Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.