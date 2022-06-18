Brian Pratt Sells 56,412 Shares of Energy Services of America Co. (OTCMKTS:ESOA) Stock

Energy Services of America Co. (OTCMKTS:ESOA – Get Rating) major shareholder Brian Pratt sold 56,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.57, for a total transaction of $144,978.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,738,401 shares in the company, valued at $4,467,690.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Brian Pratt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 17th, Brian Pratt sold 60,987 shares of Energy Services of America stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total transaction of $142,099.71.

Shares of ESOA stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.10. 478,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,775. Energy Services of America Co. has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $4.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.51 and a 200 day moving average of $2.73.

Energy Services of America ( OTCMKTS:ESOA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.39 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Energy Services of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Invst LLC purchased a new position in Energy Services of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Energy Services of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Energy Services of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Energy Services of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $196,000.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Energy Services of America from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

About Energy Services of America

Energy Services of America Corporation provides contracting services for utilities and energy related companies in the United States. It constructs, replaces, and repairs interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies; and provides services relating to pipeline, storage facilities, and plant works.

