Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Price Target Lowered to $52.00 at JMP Securities

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JMP Securities from $75.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BRZE. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Braze from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Braze from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Braze from $100.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Braze to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.64.

Shares of BRZE stock opened at $33.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.43 and its 200 day moving average is $47.89. Braze has a 12 month low of $27.09 and a 12 month high of $98.78.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts forecast that Braze will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $2,678,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas A. Pepper bought 175,169 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.37 per share, for a total transaction of $6,546,065.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 308,867 shares of company stock worth $11,554,072. 32.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Braze by 50,225.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Braze during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Renaissance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Braze during the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Braze during the 4th quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Braze during the 4th quarter valued at $328,000. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Braze

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

