Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Sells 1,285 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT decreased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,983 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $4,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 137,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,372,000 after purchasing an additional 17,243 shares during the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $506,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $440,000. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,606 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 4,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 32,876 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 5,834 shares during the last quarter. 53.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MMP stock opened at $47.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.96. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $43.58 and a 52 week high of $53.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $631.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.74 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 51.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.78%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.42%.

MMP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.09.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

