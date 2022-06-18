Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Raises Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168,842 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up 2.0% of Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $95,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,468 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 3,861 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 2,032 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 909 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of COST stock opened at $446.69 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $380.30 and a one year high of $612.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $504.25 and its 200 day moving average is $524.02. The company has a market capitalization of $197.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 28.35%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total transaction of $301,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,983,576.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $138,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,248 shares of company stock worth $5,417,137 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price target (up previously from $560.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $530.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $569.56.

About Costco Wholesale (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.