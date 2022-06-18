Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Raises Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 250,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,150 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $33,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ABBV stock opened at $138.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $244.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $151.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.56 and a 12 month high of $175.91.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.75.
In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total transaction of $15,028,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,858,038.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $4,408,248.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 491,451 shares of company stock worth $75,018,019 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About AbbVie (Get Rating)
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.
