Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Raises Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 250,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,150 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $33,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $138.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $244.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $151.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.56 and a 12 month high of $175.91.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.75.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total transaction of $15,028,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,858,038.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $4,408,248.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 491,451 shares of company stock worth $75,018,019 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

