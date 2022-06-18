Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Increases Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 50.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,392 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $7,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, William Allan LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $274.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $309.15 and a 200 day moving average of $345.46. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $269.28 and a one year high of $408.71.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

