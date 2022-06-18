Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Decreases Stock Position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT cut its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 131,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,640 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $6,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 143.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,045,000 after purchasing an additional 89,560 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,557,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,499,000 after purchasing an additional 788,722 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,075,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 196,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SRC opened at $36.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.79 and a 52-week high of $52.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.23.

Spirit Realty Capital ( NYSE:SRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.42). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 35.32% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $167.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.638 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 140.11%.

SRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spirit Realty Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.70.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

