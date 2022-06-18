Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Acquires 2,836 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,836 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $3,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 280.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,065,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,605 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,250,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,149 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,534,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,902,000 after acquiring an additional 869,754 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,728,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,847,000 after acquiring an additional 580,751 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth CMT purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,456,000.

IWB stock opened at $201.64 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $199.56 and a fifty-two week high of $267.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $226.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.93.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

