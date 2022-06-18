BOX (NYSE:BOX) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.11-$1.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $992.00 million-$996.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $993.51 million. BOX also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.27-$0.28 EPS.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum cut their target price on BOX to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of BOX from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BOX from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BOX has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.56.
Shares of BOX traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.85. 6,675,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,730,258. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -74.53 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.06. BOX has a 52-week low of $22.18 and a 52-week high of $33.04.
In related news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 8,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $226,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $435,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,462,315 shares in the company, valued at $42,480,250.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,000 shares of company stock worth $1,476,680. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOX. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 1,767.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 828,031 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,686,000 after purchasing an additional 783,695 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of BOX by 213.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 968,632 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,148,000 after purchasing an additional 659,231 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of BOX by 187.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 906,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,334,000 after purchasing an additional 590,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of BOX by 23.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,615,252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,819,000 after purchasing an additional 500,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of BOX by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,088,072 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,686,000 after purchasing an additional 370,288 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
BOX Company Profile (Get Rating)
Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.
