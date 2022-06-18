Bora Chung Sells 9,871 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) insider Bora Chung sold 9,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.83, for a total value of $1,094,002.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 616 shares in the company, valued at $68,271.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Bora Chung also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 31st, Bora Chung sold 938 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.84, for a total value of $117,099.92.
- On Monday, May 16th, Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total value of $1,003,423.82.
- On Monday, April 18th, Bora Chung sold 8,855 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.68, for a total value of $1,688,471.40.
Shares of BILL stock traded up $4.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,057,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,451,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.88 and a beta of 2.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $141.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.28. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $89.87 and a one year high of $348.49.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on BILL. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Bill.com from $375.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Bill.com from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Bill.com in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $284.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Bill.com in a report on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Bill.com from $370.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.00.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 540.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.
About Bill.com (Get Rating)
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.
