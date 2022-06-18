boohoo group (LON:BOO) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

boohoo group (LON:BOO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on boohoo group from GBX 230 ($2.79) to GBX 140 ($1.70) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on boohoo group from GBX 230 ($2.79) to GBX 190 ($2.31) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.82) target price on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Liberum Capital cut boohoo group to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 200 ($2.43) to GBX 70 ($0.85) in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, boohoo group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 202.78 ($2.46).

boohoo group stock opened at GBX 64.96 ($0.79) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.72, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.32. boohoo group has a one year low of GBX 52.60 ($0.64) and a one year high of GBX 335.30 ($4.07). The stock has a market capitalization of £823.46 million and a PE ratio of -216.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 80.48 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 97.50.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

