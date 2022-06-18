Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) PT Raised to C$65.00

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$2.65 to C$65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Bombardier from C$2.25 to C$56.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised Bombardier from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Desjardins increased their price objective on Bombardier from C$68.75 to C$81.25 in a report on Monday, February 14th. CIBC raised Bombardier from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Bombardier from C$2.35 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.45.

BDRBF stock opened at $20.58 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.98 and a 200-day moving average of $28.83. Bombardier has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $1.88.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bombardier stock. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Bombardier Inc. ( OTCMKTS:BDRBF Get Rating ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 64,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Bombardier Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of business aircraft in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides new aircraft, specialized aircraft solutions, and pre-owned aircraft. The company also offers aftermarket services, including parts, smart services, service centers, training, and technical publications.

