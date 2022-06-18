Bokf Na Has $8.92 Million Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Bokf Na lifted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 70.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 50,642 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $8,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 18.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,989,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $756,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,366 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 42,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 80.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $58.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.08 and a 200 day moving average of $64.34. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $74.12. The firm has a market cap of $73.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.35. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.98% and a net margin of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.56%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GILD. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.07.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

