Blackmoon (BMC) Market Capitalization Hits $2.55 Million

Blackmoon (BMC) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. During the last seven days, Blackmoon has traded flat against the US dollar. Blackmoon has a total market cap of $2.55 million and $757.00 worth of Blackmoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blackmoon coin can now be bought for about $0.0472 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Blackmoon

Blackmoon is a coin. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Blackmoon’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Blackmoon is /r/BlackMoonCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blackmoon’s official website is www.blackmoon.net . Blackmoon’s official Twitter account is @BlackmoonFG

According to CryptoCompare, “Blackmoon Crypto Platform is a one-stop solution for asset managers to create and manage tokenized funds, focusing on all the aspects of tokenized investment vehicles, from technology and infrastructure, to legal compliance and corporate structuring. Blackmoon Crypto is part of the Blackmoon Financial Group, a financial technology company founded in 2014. The Blackmoon Crypto token (BMC) is an Ethereum-based token that allows holders to register as Continuous Contributors to the Platform and to deposit BMCs in a depository wallet linked to their account. Each Continuous Contributor will receive a share of Fund tokens that operate on the Platform according to the policies specified by particular Funds. “

Blackmoon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blackmoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blackmoon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blackmoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

