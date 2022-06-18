BitTorrent Price Tops $0.0008 (BTTOLD)

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 18th. In the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded down 30.2% against the U.S. dollar. BitTorrent has a total market cap of $817.23 million and approximately $2,023.00 worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTorrent coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000316 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006806 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004638 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00010331 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004851 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004776 BTC.

About BitTorrent

BitTorrent is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

BitTorrent Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTorrent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

