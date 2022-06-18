Bitcoin SV (BSV) Price Tops $54.71 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 18th. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be purchased for about $54.71 or 0.00293593 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a market cap of $1.04 billion and approximately $105.45 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18,635.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $117.68 or 0.00631498 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00006716 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00012442 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Uno Re (UNO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO:BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,084,883 coins. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars.

