Bitball Treasure Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $97,507.00 (BTRS)

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. One Bitball Treasure coin can now be bought for about $12.46 or 0.00069680 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitball Treasure has a market capitalization of $5.61 million and approximately $97,507.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitball Treasure has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitball Treasure alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000301 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00003119 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000066 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Bitball Treasure

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise. “

Bitball Treasure Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitball Treasure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitball Treasure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitball Treasure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitball Treasure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.